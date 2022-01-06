Raymond James & Associates Sells 99,127 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,127 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.