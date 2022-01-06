Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AEP stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 28.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

