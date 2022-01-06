AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $132.66. 3,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,989. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $135.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average of $121.44.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

