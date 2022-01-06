KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. It has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Inorganic growth initiatives and focus on improving fee income are likely to continue supporting the company's top line growth. Increase in deposit balances and gradual rise in demand for loans are also expected to keep aiding the top line. The company's enhanced capital deployment activities indicate solid balance sheet and liquidity positions. However, the low interest rate environment is expected to continue to put pressure on margin growth, thus hurting the top line to some extent. Elevated operating expenses, on the back of technology upgrades and strategic acquisitions, will keep hurting bottom-line growth.”

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

KEY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.33. 271,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,437,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.