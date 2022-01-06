The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from investments in key brands. Well-chalked out innovations and acquisitions along with marketing and assortment optimization efforts bode well. Hain Celestial is also progressing well with the transformation strategy to deliver sustainable profits. The strategy is aimed at simplifying its portfolio, identifying additional areas of productivity savings and enhancing margins. Yet, the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results were impacted by tough year-over-year comparison due to elevated demand conditions stemming from the pandemic in the prior-year quarter. As a result, management expects a softer performance in first half of the year. Also, labor shortages and higher freight cost and inflation pressure remain concerns.”

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after buying an additional 479,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 476,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after acquiring an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.