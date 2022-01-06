New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 117,663 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,663 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.06% of Resources Connection worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Resources Connection by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

RGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

