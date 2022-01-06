Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,015 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

