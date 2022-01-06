New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.00. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $138.04 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

