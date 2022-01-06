Financial Analysis: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) vs. Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53% Ascend Wellness -38.12% -125.36% -20.62%

7.7% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Ascend Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.89 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $143.73 million 7.20 -$25.44 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

