New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.73 Million Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of QuantumScape worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 88.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 62.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 12.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,106,364 shares of company stock valued at $29,387,181 in the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QS stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

