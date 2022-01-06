OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) vs. TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Head to Head Analysis

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for OceanFirst Financial and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 3 1 3.00 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.10, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 27.87% 7.32% 0.95% TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and TC Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 3.03 $63.31 million $1.95 11.84 TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats TC Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

