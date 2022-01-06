Sri Srinivasan Sells 24,511 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZUO opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. boosted their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zuora by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zuora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zuora by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 132,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Zuora by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries.

