Russell A. Colombo Sells 9,000 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $609.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.
BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
