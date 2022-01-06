Russell A. Colombo Sells 9,000 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $609.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

