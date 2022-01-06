United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of United States Steel worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

