Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 314,288 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Old Second Bancorp worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $368.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.