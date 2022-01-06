Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $308.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.43.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

