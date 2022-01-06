Marilyn Matz Sells 4,349 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TER stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

