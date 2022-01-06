Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,933,597. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $121.01 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

