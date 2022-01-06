Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 51,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

