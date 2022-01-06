Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,706 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Iridium Communications worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after acquiring an additional 929,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after acquiring an additional 503,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 164,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 135,589 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRDM stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

