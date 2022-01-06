Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 39,872 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,872 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Deluxe worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.57. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $48.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. Deluxe’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

