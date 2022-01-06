1,823 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Natera by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Natera by 125.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after buying an additional 556,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $47,284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,718,243. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.