AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,113,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $420,000.

IWO opened at $280.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $275.91 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

