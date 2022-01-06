PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $102,180.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

