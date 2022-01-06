Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$636.87 and last traded at C$636.87, with a volume of 9125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$622.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $12.781 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

FFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$743.57.

The company has a market cap of C$16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$568.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$550.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The company had revenue of C$8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 47.5400013 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

