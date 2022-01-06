52,750 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Man Group plc bought a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at about $8,599,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth about $51,752,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atotech by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after buying an additional 229,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atotech stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 7,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.67. Atotech Limited has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

