Analysts Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) PT at $100.00

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on YY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JOYY by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after purchasing an additional 871,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in JOYY by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after buying an additional 570,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,699,000 after buying an additional 584,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. 5,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. JOYY has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.13%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

