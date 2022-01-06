Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $449.43 Average PT from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $449.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.88. 8,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,487. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 594.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 88.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.