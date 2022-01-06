Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REFI. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

