ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 7,200 ($97.02) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 206.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.96) target price on ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($87.59) to GBX 5,500 ($74.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,445.38 ($59.90).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON ASC opened at GBX 2,351 ($31.68) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,417.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,302. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.78). The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($31.22) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($140,499.93). Also, insider Mathew Dunn acquired 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($32.17) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($134,033.54). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.