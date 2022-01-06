The Goldman Sachs Group Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $70.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.34.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

