Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Raised to “Top Pick” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to a top pick rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 192.70, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harmonic by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth $13,257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harmonic by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

