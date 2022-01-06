Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $264.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.29.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

