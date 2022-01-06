Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $79.21. 51,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,046. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

