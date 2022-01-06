NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 375,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,206,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 48,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 154.7% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.56. The stock had a trading volume of 70,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

