HUNT (HUNT) Market Cap Reaches $81.02 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $81.02 million and approximately $36.18 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001707 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00056094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

