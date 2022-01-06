Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Drops By 58.1%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Capita stock remained flat at $$0.62 on Thursday. Capita has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.