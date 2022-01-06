Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for boohoo group (BOO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for boohoo group (LON: BOO):
- 12/22/2021 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.85) to GBX 200 ($2.70). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2021 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 135 ($1.82) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 395 ($5.32).
- 12/17/2021 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 230 ($3.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – boohoo group was given a new GBX 480 ($6.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/16/2021 – boohoo group was given a new GBX 430 ($5.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 12/10/2021 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 415 ($5.59) to GBX 395 ($5.32). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
LON BOO traded down GBX 7.63 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 110.42 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,920,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,365,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. boohoo group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 96.79 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
In other news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($39,213.04).
