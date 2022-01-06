Vega Protocol Price Reaches $8.85 on Exchanges (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $8.85 or 0.00020603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $79.28 million and $4.37 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 8,956,964 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

