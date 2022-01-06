Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Up to $50.32

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.32, but opened at $53.34. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $624.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 103.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

