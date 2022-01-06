Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Drops By 41.5%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TCI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.64. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $342.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

