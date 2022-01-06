Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,031.0 days.

Shares of ROYMF remained flat at $$7.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

