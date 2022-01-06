Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Short Interest Update

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,151. Global Internet of People has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

