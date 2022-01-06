IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) PT Lowered to $4.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get IMARA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.90. IMARA has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $65,702.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 244,728 shares of company stock worth $577,358 over the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IMARA during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 260.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.