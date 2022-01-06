International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPCFF. Barclays raised International Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of IPCFF remained flat at $$5.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.