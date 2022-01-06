International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPCFF. Barclays raised International Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Shares of IPCFF remained flat at $$5.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.