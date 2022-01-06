Morgan Stanley Increases AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $32.00

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get AES alerts:

AES stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 80,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,879. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. AES has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.