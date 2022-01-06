Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 87,889 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

