Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up to $138.75

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.75, but opened at $143.62. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $143.04, with a volume of 7,438 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.85.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.