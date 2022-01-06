Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.64. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 161,901 shares trading hands.

DNN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 40.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,572 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 21.7% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,402 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,885,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

