AE Wealth Management LLC Has $133,000 Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 211,436 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 175.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 335,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 28.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.